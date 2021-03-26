Romney gets Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has been named this year’s recipient of the Profile in Courage Award for being the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial. The honor was announced Friday on NBC’s “Today” show. Trump’s first trial in 2020 focused on the president’s relationship with Ukraine. The 74-year-old Romney says that “I’m very appreciative of the honor, but also humbled by it.” The award was created by the family of the late President John F. Kennedy to honor public figures who risk their careers by embracing unpopular positions for the greater good.