Rain Saturday won’t ruin the whole weekend

It was a frosty start to our finally Friday this week, but temperatures continue to be above average. In fact, through the end of March, we could be setting a new record for the warmest average temp for the month.

We've only had 3 days so far in March where our high temp has been below average. The warmest overall average temperature record for March was 47.4 degrees in 2012. As of now, our average overall temperature for this month is 39.4 degrees.

Friday will start cloudy, but sunshine will work it's way in throughout the afternoon. High temps will try to break into the low 50s. Winds will be light.

A pair of low pressure systems will spread across the upper Midwest and bring a chance for 2 rounds of rain Saturday. Scattered showers will be possible by Daybreak Saturday morning.

We'll see a break in the action through midday before a more widespread round rolls through after 2 pm. There is a slight chance for a little snow to mix in, especially north along highway 8, through the evening before the system carries east after suppertime.

We'll dry back out for Sunday with highs back towards 50 and a mix of sun and clouds.