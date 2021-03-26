Prosecutors add 3 fraud charges against Missouri lawmaker

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri state legislator already named in a 20-count fraud indictment is now facing three more charges. Federal prosecutors announced Friday that a grand jury issued the new charges this week against Rep. Tricia Derges, a Republican from Nixa. Derges was indicted in February on fraud charges alleging she promoted a treatment she was selling at medical clinics as containing stem cells that could treat various diseases including COVID-19. The new charges unveiled Friday during Derges’ arraignment allege she sought nearly $900,000 in federal CARES Act funding for COVID-19 services that were either not performed or were already reimbursed.