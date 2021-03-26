Police: Shooting at Chicago gathering leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a shooting at a gathering on Chicago’s South Side left one person dead and seven others wounded. Police say at least two males opened fire early Friday and a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in the Ashburn neighborhood with a gunshot wound to the head. Conditions of the wounded ranged from fair to critical. Police say no one was immediately taken into custody, but several weapons were recovered. The shooting is under investigation.