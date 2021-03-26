L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library moving to temporary location

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will look a little different as it undergoes an $18.5 million renovation.

Starting April 12, the public library will begin moving to its temporary location on inside the United Health building on Mall Drive in Eau Claire. The only problem is the current library is 62,000 square feet, and the temporary location is just 35,000 square feet.

Shelly Collins-Fuerbringer, deputy director of public services for the library, said staff are excited to get through the move.

"About 65% of our collections, books, media and everything else, will fit into the Mall Drive location that public will access," Fuerbringer said. "Then, about 35% will fit into the former Pawn America building, but our customers will still have access to 100% of our collection."

She said the move will be completed by April 30, and there is a lot more parking available at the Mall Drive location. and different entrances for staff and customers. Construction on the expansion is expected to be done late summer or early autumn 2022.

On April 3, requests for materials from the library will go on pause, and the final day to pick up materials until the Mall Drive location opens is April 10. Remaining library services go on pause on April 12, and on April 13 the Eau Claire Street book drops move to the Mall Drive location.

As the library closes for the move, no items will be due. If items are returned after April 12, customers can expect a short delay before the return is reflected on their account.