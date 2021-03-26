Skip to Content

Paul DeLakis ties best career finish at NCAA Championships

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA (WQOW) - Eau Claire native Paul DeLakis tied his career-best finish at the NCAA Championships Friday by placing fifth in the 200 freestyle.

DeLakis earned All-America honors and scored 14 teams points. He previously earned Honorable mention All-America honors in the 800 free relay and 200 IM events.

Ohio State is ninth overall in the standings entering Saturday's final day of competition.

