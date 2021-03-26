Paul DeLakis ties best career finish at NCAA Championships

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA (WQOW) - Eau Claire native Paul DeLakis tied his career-best finish at the NCAA Championships Friday by placing fifth in the 200 freestyle.

There. You. Go ... Paul DeLakis! The senior from Eau Claire, Wisc., tied his best finish at an NCAA championships by taking fifth in the 200 free in a time of 1:32.97. He picks up 14 big points for the Buckeyes and earns All-America honors in the process. Well done! pic.twitter.com/3zF4pRnLG4 — Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) March 26, 2021

DeLakis earned All-America honors and scored 14 teams points. He previously earned Honorable mention All-America honors in the 800 free relay and 200 IM events.

Ohio State is ninth overall in the standings entering Saturday's final day of competition.

