Packers re-sign RB Aaron Jones

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers have re-signed running back Aaron Jones.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move Friday. Jones is scheduled to speak with the media Friday afternoon.

Jones has played in 54 games with 42 starts over the past four seasons.

A fifth round draft pick in 2017, he is one of only two players in league history to post 3,000-plus rushing yards and 35-plus rushing touchdowns with an average of 5-plus yards per carry in their first four seasons in the NFL. The other player is Jim Brown.

Jones has racked up 3,364 yards and 37 rushing touchdowns on 651 carries in his career.