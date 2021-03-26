Oxbow Hotel and Lakely set to reopen June 1

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's been more than a year since the Lakely restaurant and Oxbow Hotel shut their doors due to the pandemic and now they have a date for re-opening.

Marketing director with the businesses, Cassandra Lueck, said it has been a tough year not being in operation.

June 1 is the date they will welcome people back in after choosing not to reopen last year when stay-at-home orders were lifted.



Some changes to expect; at The Lakely guests will have a takeout menu option and hotel guests will have a room service option from the restaurant. She said some things will be the same like serving farm-to-table food, while other things like indoor dining capacity, will be limited.

"June 1 looks to be a really great date in terms of summers here,"Lueck said. "People are really getting out, wanting to get outside, and do more traveling. We feel that micro-travel is going to be a really important driver in business in hospitality this year and next year too."

Lueck says that some employees are coming back to work when they reopen, but they are looking to hire 25 to 35 more people.