Officials urge vigilance as Germany sees 3rd infection wave

BERLIN (AP) — German health officials are warning that the country’s latest eruption of coronavirus cases has the potential to be worse than the previous two last year. They urged people to stay at home during the upcoming Easter break to help slow the rapidly rising numbers of new infections. Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters that if infections continue unchecked, Germany’s health system could be stretched to its limit in April. The head of Germany’s disease control center says the country is just at the “beginning of the third wave” of the pandemic. Germany reported 21,573 new cases on Friday, compared to a daily number of 17,482 a week earlier.