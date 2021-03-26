NEW: Missing Eau Claire man’s body found

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The body of a man missing for just shy of a week has been found.

According to Eau Claire police, Edwin Steinacker, 58, was found in Dells Pond by the Eau Claire Fire Department on Friday.

Steinacker went for a walk last Saturday morning with his dog but never returned home. He was last seen on public space cameras in McDonough Park that morning.

On Tuesday night, Steinacker's family told News 18 the search had turned into a recovery mission and they were looking for closure.

In a Facebook post, Steinacker's sister said, "He made such an impact on this world and others and will never be forgotten. He found humor in everything and made so many smile."

Police say there is nothing suspicious right now.