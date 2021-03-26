Mother knows best: Jones savors chance to stay in Green Bay

Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones feared his disappointing performance in the NFC championship game might end his tenure with the Green Bay Packers as he prepared to enter free agency. His mother reassured him. It turned out his mom was right. The Packers announced Friday that Jones was staying in Green Bay. Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, disclosed nearly two weeks ago that Jones had agreed to terms on a four-year, $48 million deal with a $13 million signing bonus. Jones calls Green Bay “a perfect fit for me.”