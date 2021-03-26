LSU coach accused of ignoring sexual harassment complaint

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 74-year-old woman told state lawmakers she spoke directly to Louisiana State University football coach Ed Orgeron about sexual harassment she endured in 2017 from one of his star players. But the woman, a grandmother, said Orgeron did nothing to reprimand then-LSU running back Derrius Guice when the player harassed her while she was working at her Superdome security job in 2017. The football coach denies ever speaking with Gloria Scott. Her testimony came at the second hearing called by female state lawmakers following up on an independent report that determined LSU for years mishandled its response to allegations of rape, domestic violence and assault. Guice has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct through his attorney.