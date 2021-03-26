Legislator being investigated for Weinstein backdrop on Zoom

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine legislator who appeared for Zoom meetings twice with a background that made a joking reference to convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is being investigated by the Legislature’s human resources department. A spokesperson for House Speaker Ryan Fecteau said Thursday that the investigation will focus on whether Rep. Bruce Bickford’s actions violated the Legislature’s harassment policy. The image had the words “Harvey Weinstein Charm School Rehab Center.” Bickford quickly changed it both times it was shown. Bickford apologized and called it inappropriate and in poor taste. But he also told a newspaper that the joke would have been funny “in the private setting with the proper people.”