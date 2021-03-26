India’s PM Modi faces big electoral test in Muslim areas

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister and his Hindu nationalist party are making a serious bid for electoral victories in three states that have sizeable minority Muslim populations. But Narendra Modi’s BJP has for years been accused of stoking religious polarization and discriminating against minorities. That means he faces stiff challenges making inroads in the local elections. Analysts say his toughest test will be in West Bengal state, where his party hopes to dislodge the state’s chief minister. Modi’s party also hopes to retain power in northeastern Assam state and expand its influence in southern states. Voting starts Saturday and will be spread over a month, with results declared in early May.