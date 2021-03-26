India, S. Korea discuss maritime cooperation, defense issues

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian and South Korean defense ministers are meeting to discuss maritime cooperation as part of the Indo-Pacific strategy and also cooperation in the defense industry and future technologies. India’s defense ministry said visiting Defense Minister Suh Wook also inaugurated an Indo-Korean friendship park in the Indian capital commemorating the contribution of Indian peacekeepers during the Korean War in 1950s. Indian media reports say that both countries have been in discussions for several military platforms and weapons, especially naval shipbuilding. There was no official confirmation.