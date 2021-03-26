In likely California recall, energizing Latino voters is key

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Latinos, who have borne the brunt of pandemic deaths and job losses in the state, are a critical voting bloc for Gov. Gavin Newsom as he fights to save his political career. The Democratic governor is likely to face a recall election later this year, giving voters the power to choose whether he should be removed from office. Latinos are the largest racial or ethnic group in California. With a special election looming, Latino advocates say their communities will be looking for engagement and a more robust policy response to address the effects of the pandemic.