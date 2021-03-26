In a leaky underwater rail tunnel, workers race against time

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) — With a new rail tunnel into New York years away at best, Amtrak is embarking on an aggressive and expensive program to fix a 110-year-old tunnel in the interim. The work is is an outgrowth of a study conducted last year. Crews mainly focus on protecting the tunnel against water, which can damage electrical system and cause significant delays. On a recent weekend, millions of gallons of water were pumped out. Rails, wooden ties and 360 tons of rocks supporting the tracks were removed and replaced. Officials have estimated the work could cost $150 million or more.