How ECASD is preparing for the return of K-5 students

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For Eau Claire students, spring break is here. For some, when they return after break, school will look a little different.

More Eau Claire elementary students will be ack in the classroom at the same time.

Since March of last year, Corinne Gransee Paral, a music teacher at Lakeshore Elementary School, has taught 100% virtually.

"We have had to create videos and lessons and send them out for students to do at home whenever they can have time to access it," Gransee Paral said.

But starting April 5, she and other elementary teachers throughout the Eau Claire Area School District will get to teach students in-person, four days a week.

Desks will be set up in pods of two or three to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

There are other mitigation strategies they've done and will continue to do.

"Students come down, each class at a time. They go through the lunch line. We clean the lunch line in between each class that comes through," said Lakeshore Elementary Principal Colleen Miner. "They go back and they eat in their rooms. And so really, when we think about it, their class is really going to be that whole unit and so they're doing everything as a class. They'll go to recess as a class. They'll go to lunch as a class."

With masking, physical distancing and good hand hygiene, staff are eager to have more kids back in class.

"I am ecstatic that I can finally see students and make music together in the music room here and do all kinds of things we haven't been able to do," Gransee Paral said.

"There's actually an excitement to having kids back in the building. You can feel it now, and the kids aren't even here yet. And I feel a school truly doesn't come alive until you have kids in the building with you," Miner said.

First and second graders were already attending four days a week since the beginning of the school year.

There are some students who will either continue to attend school virtually like they have been since the beginning, or will turn to 100% virtual after previously attending two days a week in-person and three days virtual.