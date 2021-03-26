German courts convict 2 men of killing women

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has convicted a 61-year-old man of murder for killing and robbing a woman he met online. The Traunstein regional court on Friday sentenced the man to life imprisonment. Judges concluded the German killed the 59-year-old woman last year before stealing about $71,000 she kept in a safe. In a separate case, the Hannover regional court convicted a 60-year-old Polish man of murder for killing his Polish ex-partner last summer after driving her off the road with his car. Rights groups say a woman in Germany is killed by her current or former partner about every three days.