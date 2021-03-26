Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bangor 47, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

De Pere 39, Green Bay Southwest 0

DeForest 56, Janesville Craig 7

Fond du Lac 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

Greendale 42, Racine Case 6

Holmen 21, La Crosse Logan 6

Kimberly 56, Sheboygan South 0

Mayville 27, Laconia 0

Middleton 38, Beloit Memorial 0

Monroe 22, McFarland 6

Oshkosh North 42, Green Bay West 0

Oshkosh West 31, Appleton West 6

Poynette 34, Parkview 6

Racine Horlick 16, Racine Park 6

Ripon 40, North Fond du Lac 16

Riverdale 22, New Lisbon 8

Sheboygan North 40, Green Bay East 6

Stevens Point 20, Neenah 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer vs. Racine Case, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

