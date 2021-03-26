Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bangor 47, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0
De Pere 39, Green Bay Southwest 0
DeForest 56, Janesville Craig 7
Fond du Lac 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 7
Greendale 42, Racine Case 6
Holmen 21, La Crosse Logan 6
Kimberly 56, Sheboygan South 0
Mayville 27, Laconia 0
Middleton 38, Beloit Memorial 0
Monroe 22, McFarland 6
Oshkosh North 42, Green Bay West 0
Oshkosh West 31, Appleton West 6
Poynette 34, Parkview 6
Racine Horlick 16, Racine Park 6
Ripon 40, North Fond du Lac 16
Riverdale 22, New Lisbon 8
Sheboygan North 40, Green Bay East 6
Stevens Point 20, Neenah 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer vs. Racine Case, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/