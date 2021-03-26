French army accused of killing 5 civilians in north Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The French military said in a statement that it launched an airstrike against an extremist group in northeastern Mali, as part of its Operation Barkhane to “to neutralize an armed terrorist group.” But a rebel coalition in Mali claims the strike killed at least five civilians, including minors. The Tuareg rebellion movement known as the Coordination of Movements of Azawad condemned the French airstrike and called for an international investigation. The differing accounts could heighten already growing distrust of the French army as extremist attacks increase in the West African country.