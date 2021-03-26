Florida to feds: Allow cruise ships to operate or we’ll sue

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is threatening to sue the federal government if it doesn’t lift its pandemic ban on cruise lines using U.S. ports. Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Attorney General Ashley Moody said Friday that the state is being harmed economically by the industry’s U.S. shutdown. They said cruises are being operated safely around the globe with restrictions and protocols and no new coronavirus outbreaks have been tied to a ship. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shut down the industry a year ago after several outbreaks early in the pandemic were tied to cruise ships. It did not respond to an email seeking comment.