EU vaccine politics reach fever pitch; Britain a target

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union vaccine politics are reaching fever pitch with charges of British blackmail and unfair practices among EU members flying about as the bloc frantically seeks to ramp up production and impose export controls to stave off another deadly surge in coronavirus infections. French Foreign Minister Yves Le Drian on Friday highlighted the lopsided exports between the EU and Britain, and alleged that the U.K. was struggling to administer the required second vaccine doses because it had been too cavalier about giving as many people a first dose quickly. Britain denied it faces such a quandary, saying it was confident it had adequate vaccine supplies, but the tension underscored the foul political mood.