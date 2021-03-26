Daily Mail seeks to reverse order denying trial credentials

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A British newspaper has asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to swiftly throw out a judge’s order denying it credentials for a former police officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death. Hennepin County Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette on Wednesday sanctioned the London-based Daily Mail for publishing video from police body cameras before its public release. He alleged the footage had been “stolen,” and denied the newspaper access to the media center for Derek Chauvin’s trial. The Daily Mail said in filings Friday that the video was leaked by a third party, and its actions were protected by the First Amendment. It is asking for an expedited review because opening statements are scheduled for Monday.