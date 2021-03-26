Consumer spending dipped 1% as winter storms raked the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Severe winter storms in much of the country helped push consumer spending down 1% in February with personal incomes falling sharply as well. The Commerce Department reported Friday that the drop in spending came after a big 3.4% gain in January. Consumer spending is closely watched because it accounts for two-thirds of economic activity. Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, plunged 7.1% in February after a 10.1% surge in January which reflected distribution of millions of $600 individual payments. Incomes are expected to rebound in March with millions of $1,400 indiidual payments being distributed.