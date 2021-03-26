Children’s Museum of Eau Claire opening Play Space next week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire staple now has a new twist.

Starting Tuesday, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire is opening a new pop-up shop called Play Space at 40 South Barstow Street.

Mandy Runge, VP of development at the museum, told News 18 that 20 people can be inside the Play Space for each two-hour session and the staff believes visitors will be pleasantly surprised with the setup.

"We wanted to bring over some key elements from the originial museum," Runge said. "We kind of thought about what things can fit inside this small space but are still a lot of fun to play with and be around. We know people are ready, people want to get out and play. It's a smaller space than what they are used to with the old children's museum, but they are still going to have a lot of fun."

Runge said hand sanitizer will be offered to each person that enters Play Space and the staff will clean the play structures during the 30-minute break between sessions.

The cost for admission is $5 and reservations can be made online. Plans to open the new children's museum are set for late summer or early fall in 2022.