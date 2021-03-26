Bemidji State bounces Badgers from NCAA hockey tournament

BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT (WQOW) - Ethan Somoza scored two goals and the Bemidji State men's hockey team ended the Wisconsin Badgers' national title hopes Friday with a 6-3 win in the NCAA Tournament.

Cole Caufield scored twice in the third period for Wisconsin (20-10-1), which had its best season since 2013-14. Caufield's three-point game gave him 30 goals and 52 points for the season, both most in the nation.

📽️: Cole Caufield's second of the game #ColeForHobey



Badgers vs. Bemidji on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/maZ461SmHE — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 26, 2021

Bemidji State built a 2-0 lead after one period thanks to goals from Ross Armour and Elias Rosen.

Linus Weissbach scored Wisconsin's first goal in the second period. It came during a 5-on-3 power play.

The Beavers scored the next three goals to lead 5-1 early in the third period. Brendan Harris scored another short-handed goal with the net empty in the final seconds.

Bemidji State will face Massachusetts Saturday in the regional finals.