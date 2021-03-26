Belgium shows restored masterpiece but stolen panel rankles

GHENT, Belgium (AP) — The restored Ghent Altarpiece is going back on show at Saint Bavo’s Cathedral in Ghent this weekend. Yet for all the brilliance in rejuvenated color and fresh details in this iconic piece of Western art, one panel of the huge work will always have old varnish. That’s because it is a copy, and a lasting reminder of perhaps the biggest unsolved art theft in history. The Just Judges panel disappeared in 1934 and hasn’t been seen since. A Ghent prosecutor, police investigators and a motley crew of amateur sleuths are still hunting for the elusive work.