Attorney for Georgia lawmaker calls charges ‘overreach’

ATLANTA (AP) — An attorney for a Georgia lawmaker who was criminally charged after knocking on the door to the governor’s private office says authorities overreached in the case. The episode unfolded while the governor spoke on live television about a sweeping overhaul of state elections. State police arrested state Rep. Park Cannon, an Atlanta Democrat, on Thursday after she said she wanted to see Republican Gov. Brian Kemp sign the law. It places new restrictions on voting by mail and gives lawmakers more power to oversee elections. Cannon was charged with two felonies — obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly. She was released from jail late Thursday.