You Ask, We Answer. What happened to the Holiday on Fairfax and Clairemont?

EAU CLAIRE - (WQOW) In Thursday's "You Ask, We Answer," several of you asked what happened to the Holiday gas station on Clairemont and Fairfax.

According to Janelle Grunwald with Hy-Vee communications, the company is currently in the process of acquiring the property. The gas station will become a Hy-Vee convenience store/gas station to go along with the grocery store they are building next door to replace the former Kmart.

Timothy Toczek, the owner of the Erbert and Gerbert's which shares the building with the now-former Holiday, said they will remain in business through the construction.

"You know what they say in food service is you always want to be next to one of two places; either a hardware store like a Menards, something like that or next to a grocery store, and we couldn't be happier with the options. Hy-Vee has been a godsend to us, especially during COVID. Definitely looking forward to a little bit of a boost," Toczek said.

Grunwald said the revamped gas station will likely open for business in May of this year, with the 94,000 square foot Hy-Vee grocery store planned to open in the fall.

