Wyoming election changes pushed by Donald Trump Jr. fail

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers have rejected a measure requiring candidates to win a majority of votes in primaries to avoid runoff elections. The change had been endorsed by Donald Trump Jr. in his campaign to undermine Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. The state Senate defeated the proposal with a 15-14 vote after lawmakers raised concerns over the cost of adding another election and the burden that doing so would put on voters and officials. Trump Jr. called for Cheney’s defeat after she voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. A primary runoff could have consolidated Republican opposition to her re-election.