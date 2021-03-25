With drivers confused, Atlantic City to redo BLM road paint

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City says it will redo a Black Lives Matter tribute on a street because the original painting of the words across the entire road confused motorists who didn’t know where to drive on it. Instead, Mayor Marty Small says the words “Black Lives Matter” will be painted onto the repaved road in a manner that does not obscure lane divider markings. The City Council voted Wednesday night to spend $36,000 to repave the road, which police say had become so confusing to motorists that the city blocked it off at either end with barriers to prevent anyone from driving on it.