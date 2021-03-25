Warmer and drier heading into April, minus a few shots at rain

We got a healthy amount of rainfall over the past 48 hours and it has soaked in nicely across the valley. A few dry days before another shot at rain this weekend will lead us into a near average end to March. But, what about April?

The good news is hat our sunrise is now before 7 am for the next 187 days. It won't be until late September that we'll see our sunrise come after 7 am again. Sunsets starts to fall after 8 pm by the end of April.

Thursday will be mostly to partly cloudy with sunshine in the mix. Temperatures will climb towards 50 and winds will stay out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Another system will push some scattered showers into southern Wisconsin. This system will be responsible for our clouds Thursday, but we'll likely stay dry.

We can't say the same thing about Saturday. Scattered rain showers will move in overnight Friday and lead to a wet and cloudy start Saturday morning. New rainfall amounts will range from 0.1'' to 0.25''. There is also hints of snow in mixing into the rain and northern parts of Wisconsin could see flakes. We'll have to closely watch temperatures as this system approaches.

Guidance suggest that we'll see drier than average conditions heading into April. Plus, warmer than average temperatures for the first week as well. Not to burst any happy bubble with a forecast like that, but we still average 1.9'' of snow in April. So, we're not out of the woods yet.