UWEC baseball drops pair to UW-Platteville in first home games

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It wasn't the official home opener, but Blugolds baseball returned to Eau Claire Thursday with a pair of games at Bollinger Field.

UW-Eau Claire dropped both games to UW-Platteville, losing 7-2 and 11-3.

Game 1 box score

Game 2 box score

The Blugolds (0-4) will face UW-Stout on Saturday in River Falls. The Blue Devils (1-3) dropped two games at UW-La Crosse on Thursday.

UWEC softball splits with Luther

UW-Eau Claire softball rallied for a series split with Luther College on Thursday in Decorah.

After losing the first game 8-3, the Blugolds connected for 13 hits in a 8-6 win in the second game. UWEC's record is now 11-7.

Game 1 box score

Game 2 box score