US gives $15 million to Palestinians to deal with COVID-19

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States says it is giving $15 million to vulnerable Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a sharp reversal from the Trump administration, which cut off almost all aid to the Palestinians. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that the money will support the Catholic Relief Services’ COVID-19 response in health care facilities. It will also go to vulnerable families and to communities in need. Thomas-Greenfield said the “urgent, necessary aid” reflects, “our renewed commitment to the Palestinian people.”