University of Michigan OKs ‘net zero’ carbon emission plan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is pledging to achieve “net zero” carbon status for its $12.5 billion endowment by 2050. The board of regents approved a plan Thursday that calls for shifting investments away from companies that produce fossil fuels and toward those generating renewable energy. It pledges $140 million in new investments in wind and solar power and projects to limit carbon emissions. It would continue the current practice of not investing in the top 200 oil, gas and coal companies or those that extract tar sands oil.