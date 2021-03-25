Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 1=
Championship=
Owatonna 94, Lakeville South 85
Section 2=
Championship=
Shakopee 66, Chaska 48
Section 3=
Championship=
Rosemount 66, Park (Cottage Grove) 41
Section 5=
Championship=
Champlin Park 69, Park Center 63
Section 6=
Championship=
Wayzata 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 59
Section 7=
Championship=
Duluth East 74, Coon Rapids 60
Class 3A=
Section 1=
Championship=
Byron 52, Austin 50
Section 3=
Championship=
Richfield 93, South St. Paul 90
Section 6=
Championship=
DeLaSalle 59, Mound Westonka 50
Section 7=
Championship=
Hibbing 80, Princeton 59
Class 2A=
Section 4=
Championship=
St. Croix Prep 65, Twin Cities Academy 53
Section 7=
Championship=
Moose Lake/Willow River 57, Pequot Lakes 51 Class 1A=
Section 4=
Championship=
Legacy Christian 79, Christ’s Household of Faith 45
Section 8=
Championship=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 55, Cass Lake-Bena 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 2=
Championship=
Chaska 61, Minnetonka 43
Section 3=
Championship=
Rosemount def. Lakeville North, forfeit
Section 5=
Championship=
Centennial 64, Spring Lake Park 55
Section 6=
Championship=
Hopkins 80, Wayzata 58
Section 7=
Championship=
Forest Lake 58, Cambridge-Isanti 50
Class 3A=
Section 3=
Championship=
St. Croix Lutheran 68, St. Paul Como Park 66
Section 6=
Championship=
Holy Angels 61, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 50
Section 7=
Championship=
Grand Rapids 58, Chisago Lakes 48
Class 2A=
Section 1=
Championship=
Lake City 37, Goodhue 35
Section 2=
Championship=
Glencoe-Silver Lake 67, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 44
Section 3=
Championship=
New London-Spicer 59, Redwood Valley 55
Section 4=
Championship=
Minnehaha Academy 80, Concordia Academy 70
Section 5=
Championship=
Providence Academy 74, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 47
Section 6=
Championship=
Albany 53, Sauk Centre 30
Section 8=
Championship=
Pelican Rapids 52, Fergus Falls 46
Class 1A=
Section 1=
Championship=
Houston 63, Kingsland 49
Section 2=
Championship=
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 64, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59
Section 3=
Championship=
Minneota 65, Southwest Minnesota Christian 48
Section 4=
Championship=
Mayer-Lutheran 80, Heritage Christian Academy 55
Section 5=
Championship=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 94, Swanville 35
Section 6=
Championship=
West Central 64, Henning 53
Section 7=
Championship=
Cherry 60, Mountain Iron-Buhl 28
