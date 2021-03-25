Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Class 2A=
Section 5=
Championship=
Maple Grove 7, Centennial 0
Section 8=
Championship=
Moorhead 5, Roseau 1
Class 1A=
Section 4=
Championship=
Gentry 7, Mahtomedi 3
Section 5=
Championship=
Northern Lakes 6, Monticello 3
Section 6=
Championship=
Little Falls 2, Fergus Falls 1, 2OT
Section 7=
Championship=
Hermantown 7, Duluth Denfeld 1
Section 8=
Championship=
East Grand Forks 5, Warroad 4, 2OT
