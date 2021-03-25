Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:48 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Class 2A=

Section 5=

Championship=

Maple Grove 7, Centennial 0

Section 8=

Championship=

Moorhead 5, Roseau 1

Class 1A=

Section 4=

Championship=

Gentry 7, Mahtomedi 3

Section 5=

Championship=

Northern Lakes 6, Monticello 3

Section 6=

Championship=

Little Falls 2, Fergus Falls 1, 2OT

Section 7=

Championship=

Hermantown 7, Duluth Denfeld 1

Section 8=

Championship=

East Grand Forks 5, Warroad 4, 2OT

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

