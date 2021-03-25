‘The world got dimmer’: Shooting victims’ lives remembered

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — One victim of the Colorado supermarket shooting was just leaving after fixing a coffee machine. Another worked at the store but was only there because he stopped in to shop during his time off. A third was the police officer who was first to respond to the gunfire. Some died just as they began adulthood. Others were on the verge of milestones like an upcoming marriage or a new grandchild. The 10 deaths left a trail of pain from California to southeastern Europe.