Stuck ship in Egypt’s Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — The Japanese owner of a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal has apologized for the incident that’s imperiling global shipping. Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. apologized on Thursday over the “tremendous worry” that the accident has caused to the other vessels and their involved parties.

At least 150 vessels are waiting to use the Suez Canal after the skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across the vital waterway. That’s according to canal service provider Leth Agencies. It says the backup Thursday affected ships both needing to travel into the Mediterranean and the Red Seas.