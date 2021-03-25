Slovak coalition party completes withdrawal from government

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A party in Slovakia’s ruling coalition has completed its withdrawal from the government amid a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s coronavirus vaccine. Two ministers of the Freedom and Solidarity party, the foreign minister and education minister, handed in their resignations to President Zuzana Caputova on Thursday. Their party leader resigned from his post of deputy prime minister on Monday. The Freedom and Solidarity and another coalition party, For People, demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic due to the deal he orchestrated. Matovic is willing to do it on condition he stays in the government in a different post. The Freedom and Solidarity rejected that.