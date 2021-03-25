North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has test-fired its first ballistic missiles since President Joe Biden took office as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says Thursday’s launches threaten peace and safety in Japan and the region and that Tokyo will closely coordinate with Washington and Seoul on the North’s testing activities. A senior U.S. official matched the information from South Korea’s military, saying that initial assessments suggest the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles. North Korea has a history of testing new U.S. administrations with missile launches aimed at forcing the Americans back to negotiations, which fell apart in 2019.