Senator Baldwin reflects on 11 years since ACA signing

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - This week marks 11 years since the Affordable Care Act was signed into law, and Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) took a moment to reflect on how the law has changed the country.

Baldwin said she is especially proud of the amendment that she co-sponsored that allowed children to stay on their parents' insurance until they are 26. The senator also told News 18 the Biden administration is strengthening the ACA through the American Rescue Plan Act. The new act,- passed a few weeks ago, provides incentives for states to expand Medicaid among other provisions.

Baldwin claims this pandemic has taught us how critical access to health care is.

"It is kind of shocking to think that just a little over a decade ago the insurance companies really could turn somebody down just because they had been sick, or had cancer, or that they could charge more to women than men," Baldwin said. "That they could basically write their rules."

Balwin also told News 18 that despite the efforts over the decade to repeal the ACA, she is glad that more Americans can access health care coverage than ever.