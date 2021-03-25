Senate votes to extend small biz loan program for 2 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has extended the deadline for business owners to apply for forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. The Senate passed a bill Thursday that gives applicants two more months to apply for federal aid. The bill had already passed the House, so it now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. The deadline for applications would be extended to May 31 under the bill, and the federal government would have until June 30 to process the applications. The loan program was started last year to help businesses survive the pandemic.