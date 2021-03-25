Skip to Content

Reports say CNN’s Chris Cuomo got special COVID-19 testing

National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Having a brother for governor is no longer the benefit it once seemed for CNN’s Chris Cuomo. He emerged as a central figure in the latest damaging stories about his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to published reports, Cuomo family members — including Chris — got special treatment a year ago when it came to COVID testing. CNN says Chris Cuomo did what any human being would do in seeking help when he suspected he had COVID-19. After testing positive, Chris Cuomo quarantined in the basement of his Long Island home while still doing his ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ show.

