Prison ordered for woman caught with nearly a pound of meth

3:15 pm Crime & CourtsLocal NewsTop Stories
Cassandra Davis

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A woman arrested last year in a major Dunn County drug bust is going to prison.

Judge Rod Smeltzer sentenced Cassandra Davis to eight years behind bars.

Davis was stopped for a traffic violation last October in Elk Mound. Investigators had information she was a large-scale meth dealer in the area.

A Dunn County K-9 led them to nearly a pound of meth, worth tens of thousands of dollars. They also found oxycodone, suboxone, a handgun and counterfeit money.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

