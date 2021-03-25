Police: Witness alerted Atlanta store manager to armed man

ATLANTA (AP) — A sharp-eyed Instacart worker is getting credit for averting what could have been an awful crime in Atlanta, where a man brought body armor, ammunition and at least five guns into a grocery store. Charles Russell spotted the man with one of the rifles inside the Publix store’s bathroom and urged a manager to call 911. Police then arrested the man without a shot being fired. Twenty-two-year-old Rico Marley was scheduled for an initial court hearing Thursday on charges including weapons possession during an attempt to commit felonies. Investigators also said he was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney.