Police, FBI on scene at University of Kentucky hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police and FBI agents were investigating an incident at the the University of Kentucky’s Chandler Hospital emergency room Thursday. The university sent out a campus alert around 11 a.m. asking people to avoid the area. University officials said other parts of the campus are safe and operating normally. Authorities haven’t announced why they have a presence at the hospital. According to media reports, some officers were dressed in bomb gear and there was a robot deployed on the scene.