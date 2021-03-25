Poland records new record virus high as hard lockdown looms

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has recorded a record high number of new daily coronavirus infections for the second day in a row. The 34,000 new cases on Thursday are more than 4,000 more than the record reported a day earlier. Meanwhile, The bleak numbers come as the prime minister prepares to give details of harsher restrictions for the Easter period. Across much of central Europe, vaccine rollouts are are happening too slowly to hold back the new surge. Hungary also reported a record number of new deaths. In Poland officials say the deadly surge is driven by the highly contagious virus variant first detected in Britain, which now makes up most of the new cases.