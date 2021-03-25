Poet Amanda Gorman revisits inaugural triumph with Oprah

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amanda Gorman will revisit her inauguration poetry reading in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The 23-year-old Gorman was the youngest inaugural poet ever when she recited “The Hill We Climb” during January’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Winfrey says that Gorman met a moment in history with grace and dignity, and she wanted to hear what’s happened to Gorman since. In the wide-ranging interview, the young writer discusses how she approached the poem’s creation, the literary figures who inspire her and her hopes for the future. Gorman’s interview with Winfrey will be out Friday on the Apple TV+ series “The Oprah Conversation.”